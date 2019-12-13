Second Annual National Auto Body Council Day in Palm Springs January 14

In 2020, the National Auto Body Council will kick off its 25th anniversary celebration as well as its yearly fundraising efforts with the annual NABC Day for the collision repair industry featuring the annual NABC Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser, presented by Hertz, a NABC Recycled Rides presentation, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) education program and the industry reception, all held on Tuesday, January 14, at Tahquitz Creek Golf Club in Palm Springs, Calif.

Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides car presentations to those in need, NABC F.R.E.E.