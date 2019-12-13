CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Basingstoke

Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Basingstoke

By Leave a Comment

Smart Bodyshop in Basingstoke has joined Fix Auto UK and will now operate as Fix Auto Basingstoke.

Fix Auto LogoThe business was formed by Dale Morris six years ago and the operation moved to a new 10,000 sq. ft.repair center 18 months ago.  The collision repair center has a workforce of 22 and holds vehicle manufacturer approvals for Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Mitsubishi and the Fiat Group.

Explaining why he has joined Fix Auto UK after nearly 20 years in the industry, Morris said, “We have excelled as a stand-alone, independent repair center and I am extremely proud of where we are today

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey