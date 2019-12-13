Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Basingstoke

Smart Bodyshop in Basingstoke has joined Fix Auto UK and will now operate as Fix Auto Basingstoke.

The business was formed by Dale Morris six years ago and the operation moved to a new 10,000 sq. ft.repair center 18 months ago. The collision repair center has a workforce of 22 and holds vehicle manufacturer approvals for Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Mitsubishi and the Fiat Group.

Explaining why he has joined Fix Auto UK after nearly 20 years in the industry, Morris said, “We have excelled as a stand-alone, independent repair center and I am extremely proud of where we are today