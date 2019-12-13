CIECA Adds Capability to Include Telematics Diagnostic Codes to FNOL Messages

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its First Notice of Loss (FNOL) Implementation Guide and Appendix C have been updated to include instructions on how to include a scan to the Business Message Suite (BMS) First Notice of Loss (FNOL) message.

No changes were made to the BMS, only the expansion of the message’s use.

Clint Marlow, chairman of the FNOL Committee, said the committee recently recognized the need to include a scan with the FNOL message. The committee is responsible for developing and maintaining the processes related to FNOL business flow.

“An increasing number of OEMs