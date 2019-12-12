CARSTAR Adds Dealership Collision Repair Center to Network in Arizona

CARSTAR announced the addition of CARSTAR Bill Alexander Ford in Yuma, Ariz. to its network of independently-owned collision repair facilities

Owned by Ryan Hancock, the 4,000 sq. ft. facility is equipped to perform repairs to all makes and models.

“The dealership legacy began in 1956 when Bill Alexander purchased the car lot, with his grandson Ryan taking over the dealership in 2008 and now opening CARSTAR Bill Alexander Ford,” says Everett Dawson, general manager, CARSTAR Bill Alexander Ford. “Exceeding customer needs is one of the core values of the dealership, so we teamed up with CARSTAR to enhance our collision